I can remember it like it was yesterday. Planning my entire schedule around Wednesday night’s for my must see TV: America’s Next Top Model. Me and my girls would gather around the television, and gag at all the crazy challenges the ladies would have to face (and how panelists like Ms. Jay, Mr. Jay, Tyra, and Nigel Barker would react)!

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Now, over a decade later, Netflix is bringing all that good 2000’s nostalgia back with Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, premiering February 16th.

ANTM shaped an entire generation’s understanding of modeling. It gave us high fashion moments, iconic hairstyles, and popcorn worthy drama. While some things were obviously titillating and shocking, looking back, we now know that many many things (switching ethnicities, anyone?) simply wouldn’t fly in today’s cultural climate.

The new docuseries digs into the uncomfortable moments—the critiques that felt too harsh, the editing choices that reshaped narratives, the emotional toll the competition took on young women who were often just 18 or 19 years old. Former contestants speak candidly about body image pressures, controversial challenges, and the blurred line between mentorship and manufactured drama. Some participants embrace the reflection. Others have publicly criticized the project, questioning whether the industry has truly learned from its past.

What makes this documentary timely is not just nostalgia—it’s accountability. In 2003, reality TV was still the wild west. Social media didn’t exist the way it does now. There was no instant public discourse. Today, audiences demand transparency. They want to know what happened behind the scenes. They want context. They want growth.

At the same time, let’s not rewrite history without acknowledging impact. ANTM opened doors. It introduced viewers to diversity in modeling at a time when fashion magazines were far less inclusive. It put plus-size contestants, LGBTQ+ contestants, and women from different backgrounds on prime-time television. For many women watching, including myself, that visibility mattered.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model feels less like a takedown and more like a reckoning—a moment to examine how far we’ve come in fashion, media, and representation, and how far we still need to go. Whether you were obsessed with the makeovers, lived for the runway challenges, or questioned the judging panel’s decisions every week, this series invites us to look back with a sharper lens.

And if there’s one thing fashion has always done well, it’s evolve. February 16th might just remind us that growth, even when messy, is still progress.