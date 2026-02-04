Posh Power Play: Inside the Beckham Family’s United Front in Paris as Brooklyn’s Explosive Feud Rages On

Victoria Beckham stepped out in full family force at her Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters naming ceremony in Paris this week — and the optics couldn’t have been more calculated.

Dressed in a striking piece from her own PF26 collection, the fashion designer was flanked by husband David Beckham and three of their children — Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham — as they headed to the French Ministry of Culture for the prestigious honor.

The outing comes just days after eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking public statements accusing his parents of undermining his marriage, contributing to negative press coverage around him, and deeply fracturing their relationship. In a detailed Instagram post last month, Brooklyn claimed he felt controlled by his parents and stated he no longer wants to reconcile with them.

But in Paris, the rest of the Beckham clan presented a picture of unity.

Victoria praised her loved ones in remarks about her award, thanking “family” — especially David, whom she called her “original investor” — underscoring the support system behind her fashion success.

Notably absent from the ceremony was Brooklyn, whose rift with his parents and wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, has become one of the most talked-about celebrity family feuds of the year.

Social media and tabloids have since been abuzz with reactions — from industry commentators dissecting the impact on Brand Beckham, to public support for both sides as the saga continues.

But as Victoria soaked in her honor and her children rallied around her, the message was clear: family unity (for now) is the new fashion moment.

Thoughts? 📸 Getty