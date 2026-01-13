Erin Andrews Wore a $950 Auter The Fox Faux Fur Jacket While Commentating Game Day

Erin Andrews sparked conversation online while commentating game day wearing Auter’s “The Fox” jacket in the Sand Noir colorway.

The $950 outerwear piece features a structured silhouette accented with contrasting faux-fur trim, delivering both warmth and visual impact for cold-weather broadcasting.

Styled with black leather gloves, the jacket offered a polished yet functional look suited for long hours on the sidelines. The bold texture and neutral palette made the coat instantly recognizable on screen, contributing to its viral moment as viewers took to social media asking for details.

Following the broadcast, the Auter “The Fox” jacket quickly sold out, highlighting the influence of high-visibility sports moments on fashion demand. It’s currently available for Pre-Order, shipping April 2026. Get yours here.

📸: Jessica Boyington / IG Reproduction