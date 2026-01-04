You Ask, we answer! Dr. Karri Bryant Attended the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Alongisde Jamal Bryant in a Black Jazella Francesca Embellished Gown

You ask, we answer! “@tee_n_davis60 asked, “Where is this dress from?!!!!!!!”

The beautiful wife of Pastor Jamal Bryant, Dr. Karri Bryant is catching a lot of heat for a black lace Jazella Francesca gown that she recently wore to the UNCF Mayor’s Masked ball at Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

While some people thought Mrs. Bryant wore a gorgeous formal evening gown that was appropriate for a black-tie charity event, others deemed it a bit too risqué.

The lace embellished dress in question by Jazella Couture featured a structured corset bodice with boning throughout that sculpted her silhouette. Her black train added drama, giving Dr. Karri her main character moment. She completed her audacious ensemble with black sheer opera gloves.

Despite how beautiful she looked, you know a few folks in the congregation had a few things to say. Perhaps beauty doesn’t come without a cost. Nonetheless, Mr. Bryant has come to his wife’s defense.

During his New Year’s Eve service, the Atlanta pastor shared his thoughts about the backlash and some of the comments made about his wife’s dress to which he concluded,

“I needed to set the record straight: I bought the dress! And I like it. I don’t care whether you like it or not, she ain’t married to all. She married to me.”

In addition to Pastor Bryant, fans also rallied behind Dr. Karri, with many praising how incredible she looked.

One fan wrote,” She looked amazing and nobody can get me to change my mind! She BODIED that dress! It was perfect for her silhouette😍.” Another fan shared, “Sis knew this would send the saints to the upper room 😂😂😂😂 but she looks GOODT!”

No matter what you do, or what you wear, someone will always have something to say. That’s just how life goes. But it’s important to live authentically, and unapologetically, and to wear clothes that make you feel alive so if nothing else, we applaud Dr. Karri for making an entrance in her own way.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: @cinquejr