Claire’s Life: Saint and Citizen Art Basel Miami Beach Interviewing Damson Idris, The Clipse, Emma Grede, and More!

Happy Tuesday!

This past weekend, I went down to Miami Beach for Art Basel, and was super excited to cover the festivities at the Saint & Citizen activation at the Rubell Museum.

Saint and Citizen is a sound forward media platform focused on storytelling, collaboration, and experiences. By day, guests enjoyed informative panels and by night, they were treated to intimate concerts featuring dope acts like the Clipse, Kaytranada, and more!

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture street style and and conduct interviews.

Take a look below and see more at SaintandCitizen.com.

Images: Salvatore DeMaio