Claire’s Life: Saint and Citizen Art Basel Miami Beach Interviewing Damson Idris, The Clipse, Emma Grede, and More!

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Happy Tuesday!

This past weekend, I went down to Miami Beach for Art Basel, and was super excited to cover the festivities at the Saint & Citizen activation at the Rubell Museum.

Claires Life Saint And Citizen Art Basel Miami Beach Interviewing Damson Idris The Clipse Emma Grede And More IMG 5876

Saint and Citizen is a sound forward media platform focused on storytelling, collaboration, and experiences. By day, guests enjoyed informative panels and by night, they were treated to intimate concerts featuring dope acts like the Clipse, Kaytranada, and more!

Claires Life Saint And Citizen Art Basel Miami Beach Interviewing Damson Idris The Clipse Emma Grede And More IMG 6677 2

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture street style and and conduct interviews.

Claires Life Saint And Citizen Art Basel Miami Beach Interviewing Damson Idris The Clipse Emma Grede And More IMG 6004

Take a look below and see more at SaintandCitizen.com.

Images: Salvatore DeMaio

Related Articles