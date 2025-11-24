Celebs Love: Keri Hilson and Wendy Osefo Both Spied in a White and Cobalt Blue Atelier Indigo Floral Dress

Celebs Love!

Keri Hilson and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Wendy Osefo both were captured donning a $2,277 white and cobalt blue ‘Mazu’ dress by Atelier Indigo on different occasions.

The ‘Pretty Girl Rock‘ singer was the first to be spied at New York Fashion Week in the beautiful gown crafted from white 3-D flowers that asymmetrically laid across her chest. Each flower made from the brands signature mushroom pleat, had blue crystal beads centered for a glamorous finish.

Her cobalt blue ruched skirt added shape and curve, while also giving dimension and movement. She kept her hair slicked back into a pony tail, allowing her gorgeous face to do all the talking.

In addition to Hilson, Dr. Wendy Osefo who is known to give a great READ during her RHOP confessionals, was also spotted in this fabulous number. All smiles, with her hair pinned into a beautiful updo, the white and cobalt blue Atelier Indigo dress was such a beautiful contrast against Wendy’s chocolate brown complexion.

The 1954 Equity Project founder and CEO, who was recently arrested and charged alongside husband Eddie for alleged fraud involving a 2024 burglary claim at their home, hasn’t shied away from the spotlight. In fact, she was filmed at BravoCon this past week looking like a million bucks.

It’s important for fans to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Wendy Osefo has so many accolades as a high-achieving scholar, and hopefully these allegations don’t negate or impact all of her hard-work and contributions to educational advocacy. We’re glad to see Wendy doing her best to keep her head held high, and unbroken.

Did you know that according to an article on Forbes, that 300,000 black women were pushed out of the workforce due to federal job cuts and the dismantling of DEI programs? Those numbers are quite astonishing, and makes us question whether this whole situation could this be a take down? Only time will tell.

Overall, we thought Keri Hilson and Wendy Osefo both looked incredible in their Atelier Indigo dresses. From their hair and make-up, down to their accessories, they both gave a stylish vibe that didn’t feel restricted.



What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sonejr/ @Bravotv