Jessica Rich Launches FW25 “Power Drop” Collection: Bold Boots, Sleek Pumps, and Intentional Luxury

Designer Jessica Rich has returned with her FW25 collection, dubbed the Power Drop, and it’s her boldest, most intentional release yet. Known for crafting unapologetically sexy footwear with a luxury edge, Rich takes her brand back to its roots — releasing shoes one at a time to ensure each pair gets the spotlight it deserves.

“In the beginning, I used to release shoes one at a time, and I put so much energy into telling the story around each pair. My customers really connected with that,” Rich shares. “Later, I started releasing six, seven, even eight styles at once, and some didn’t even get promoted properly. People would see too many options and get overwhelmed instead of buying the one style I believed in the most. So I wanted to take it back to what worked — giving each pair its moment. That’s what luxury should feel like to me: intentional, elevated, and worth the wait. That’s exactly what the Power Drop represents — it’s a statement.”

Among the most striking releases is the Empire Boot, a thigh-high black leather boot with a sharp white pointed toe. Photographed against sleek studio backdrops and on the bustling streets at night, the boot is both commanding and versatile.

“I’ve never really been a boot girl,” Rich admits. “I’ve always had thicker calves, and in the past I didn’t feel like boots looked elevated on me. But I know my clients love boots, and the one I released before sold out. So I thought: if I could create an everyday boot that was minimal but sexy, not too much but still a staple, what would it look like? That’s how the Empire Boot came about. It’s tall, commanding, and unapologetic — exactly how I want women to feel when they put it on. It can walk the runway, but it’s also made for everyday women who want to walk into any room and own it.”

The collection also leans into Rich’s signature use of mirrored finishes with designs like the Soho Pump in silver. Shot against a water-splattered backdrop, the pump embodies futuristic glamour and versatility.

“My collection doesn’t actually use metallic fabrics — what you’re seeing is silver and gold mirrored finishes. Metallics are more of a glittery material, and this is different. But gold and silver have always been staples for me. They go with everything, they stand out, and they represent strength and shine. In the Power Drop, those colors are central because they’re timeless and powerful — they turn heads, they go with everything, and they carry that energy of standing unapologetically in your power.”

The FW25 Power Drop is being released in two phases.

“Drop One has five styles, each designed to stand on its own — you’ll see my signature gold and silver, patent leather, leather, and mesh with new prints. Drop Two takes it further: more luxury materials, bolder textures, more embellishments, more prints, and another staple pump that every woman needs in her collection for the fourth quarter. The overall inspiration is women in motion — women building their empires, chasing their goals, and living unapologetically. That’s what the Power Drop is all about.”

Rich emphasizes that her brand doesn’t chase trends — it sets them.

“I don’t really follow trends — I’m honestly kind of used to setting them,” she says. “If I focused too much on what was hot in the moment, I’d steer away from what my heart tells me, and following my heart is what got me this far. Fashion, to me, is more than trends. My collections are slow, intentional, and different from what everyone else is doing. Trends fade, but my shoes are designed to last.” The imagery positions Jessica Rich not just as a designer, but as a muse of her own creations.

With bold silhouettes like the Empire Boot, mirrored finishes in timeless metallics, and an intentional slow-release strategy, Jessica Rich’s FW25 Power Drop proves that luxury is about storytelling, connection, and evolution. This season, every pair gets its moment — and every woman who wears them will too.

