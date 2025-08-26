Fashion Bomb Couples: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement in Navy and White Polo Ralph Lauren Looks

Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce who are officially engaged after 2-years of dating.

The “You Belong With Me“ singer, and NFL tight end were all smiles in a series of images posted to Instagram, and looked like an All American couple in their Polo Ralph Lauren ensembles.

In front of a rich green garden, with pastel roses, and candles that set the tone for a fairytale moment, Kelce got down on one knee to propose. He looked handsome and polished in a navy Polo Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater that he paired with white linen shorts, and brown cognac loafers.

Taylor Swift softly embraced Kelce, caressing his left cheek as he kneeled down. She wore a striped silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren midi dress and accessorized with brown Louis Vuitton sandals, and a diamond-encrusted Panthère de Cartier watch.

When it came down to her incredible engagement ring, Kelce was in intentional, splurging on an Old Mind Brilliant Cut Diamond that he co-designed with Kindred Lubbock of Artifex Fine Jewlry in New York.

Taylor Swift exuded so much happiness and joy after saying YES to her beau Travis, marking a promising future. From being linked to celebs like Joe Jonas, John Mayer and Harry Styles to now being engaged to one of the finest NFL players, the glow up is real for our girl Taylor.

We wish Taylor and Travis a lifetime of love, and after marriage you know what they say…here comes the baby carriage. 😉

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction