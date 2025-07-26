Christina Aguilera Promoted the New Burlesque Musical on Broadway in a Green Vintage Versace Dress

Very few have a voice as powerful as Christina Aguilera, and the Grammy award singer is back in the spotlight promoting the new Burlesque Musical at London’s Savory Theater.

Inspired by the 2010 film “Burlesque” starring Aguilera, and the iconic Cher, the musical will run until Sep. 6th, and include songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia such as “Welcome to Burlesque,” “Show Me How You Burlesque,” and “Express.”

For the glorious evening, Christina looked theatrical in a vintage Versace dress from the brand’s Fall 2003 collection, that she previously over two decades ago. Her olive green dress was a living fantasy and featured a chiffon fabric and a satin lace-up corset.

Designed by Versace’s former Creative Director, Donatella Versace, the bottom of Christina’s cowl neck dress had ruffles and a high asymmetrical slit for a dramatic finish. Her black thigh high added edge to her ensemble and when it came to her glam, she opted for a bold dark lip that was a nice contrast against her platinum hair.

After all these years since Christina Aguilera first hit single “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, she still looks phenomenal. It’s great to see her looking healthy and most importantly, in her right mind, as she continues to make incredible contributions to the entertainment industry.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: Getty Images