Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Star of The Cosby Show, Has Died at 54

“The Cosby Show” alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed away at the age of 54. Known to many as Theo Huxtable, Warner was more than a beloved TV character—he was a talented actor, director, musician, and advocate who brought depth and authenticity to every role he took on. His contributions to television helped shape the cultural landscape of the ’80s and beyond, inspiring a generation with his charm, wit, and presence.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans around the world as we remember his legacy and impact on Black entertainment.

Wait until the end to see Theo’s unforgettable contribution to fashion—the iconic Gordon Gartrell shirt.

📸: Getty