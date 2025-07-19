Most Requested: Lataina Turns Up the Heat in Brown Sheer Norma Kamali Bodysuit and Leggings

You ask, we answer! @JackieSoJuicy said, “Hi. Can you please find the deets on this sexy number she’s applying so much pressure to?” @CiaraAtsuko added, “Outfit details plz,” and @MrK_Kelly chimed in with, “Where is this look from?”

Lataina turned heads in a full look by Norma Kamali, serving sheer heat in the brand’s signature bold yet body-conscious style. She wore the $280 Super OS BF NK Shirt Bodysuit with an oversized bow detail, paired effortlessly with $125 matching leggings for a coordinated, sultry moment.

If you’re ready to recreate this bombshell look, you can shop her top here and get her pants at NormaKamali.com.

📸: IG/Reproduction