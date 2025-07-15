Fashion Bomb Couple: French Montana Steps Out with the Princess of Dubai in a Red Embellished Bomber Jacket

Could French Montana become the Prince of Dubai? That’s definitely a possibility as the Bronx Rapper is currently dating the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra, who goes by the name “Xtianna,” on Instagram.

We originally saw the duo step out at the beginning of the year prior to Paris Fashion Week, and this month the duo has returned to the city of love for part two of their rendezvous.

On one particular outing, the fashion bomb couple was captured locking hands with French Montana cheesing from ear to ear, while Xtianna had a subtle smize.

The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Xtianna looked chic in a white asymetrical body-con dress that she paired with gold sandals for date night. Her matching Christian Dior Medium Lady D-Lite bag was the perfect accessory, featuring an embroidered canvas with Dior charms.

French, on the other hand did his Moroccan people justice, looking fresh to death in a red diamond quilted Swarovski crystal bomber jacket that definitely gave “Marry Me” vibes.

He layered his jacket over a black muscle top, and paired his ensemble with khaki denim jeans, that were complimented with brass and silver wallet chains. His white sneakers were a nice contrast to his look, and he exuded confidence while walking next to his bae.

We’ve seen French Montana linked to a variety of women in the industry including Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and Evelyn Lozada, but if it’s true that “photos tell a million words,” then by the looks of it, no one else compares to “Xtianna.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction