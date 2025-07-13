Fashion Bomb Flashback: Y2K Icons like Aaliyah, Beyonce, and JLo Rocked Bedazzled Bandanas by Tichina Arnold’s China Moon Rags

Long before embellished accessories became mainstream, China Moon Rags by Tichina Arnold defined an era. Launched after her run on Martin, the line brought bold, rhinestone-studded bandanas to the forefront of fashion. The iconic November 2000 issue of VIBE featured LisaRaye, MC Lyte, Vivica A. Fox, DJ Spinderella, Regina King, and Tichina herself, all glammed up in her sparkling designs.

The brand quickly became a go-to for some of the biggest stars of the early 2000s. Aaliyah, Beyoncé, J.Lo, and Missy Elliott all rocked China Moon Rags in music videos, on red carpets, and in unforgettable pop culture moments. The embellished bandanas became a symbol of Y2K style—playful, bold, and unapologetically unique.

Tichina Arnold’s vision didn’t just create a fashion trend—it sparked a movement. China Moon Rags is remembered today not just for its style, but for its innovation, cultural impact, and celebration of Black creativity and entrepreneurship.

📸: Pinterest/All Rights Reserved