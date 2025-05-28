Fashion Bomb Couple: Cassie and Alex Fine Welcomed a Baby Boy!

Posted by Rashidah Young
Posted on

Congratulations to Cassie and Alex Fine who have welcomed baby #3!

Just two weeks just after testifying against Diddy, the Me & U singer has given birth to a baby boy, expanding her family to five. Cassie and Alex who got married in 2019, also share daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3.

After hearing Cassie’s testimony, and seeing how the trajectory of her life has changed, it’s great to see her genuinely happy, and now married to the love of her life. Alex appears to be a hands on father, and he’s been standing right by Cassie’s side through it all which we commend him on.

On our Instagram page, @j.m.i.e shared, “Everyone deserves to feel loved and safe. May her life be filled with nothing but peace and happiness!❤️”

Perhaps Cassie and Alex relationship is a testament that you can go through your worst and be at your lowest, and still make it on top. The alchemy of life always ensures we ultimately reach our destiny, and our highest good.

We couldn’t be more happy for this fashion bomb duo!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @jordenkeith/ IG Reproduction

