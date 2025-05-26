Viola Davis Brings Bold Stripes to Cannes in a Chic Max Mara Short Set

Viola Davis made a stylish splash in Cannes, stepping out in a black-and-white striped ensemble from Max Mara that delivered crisp tailoring and casual elegance. The look featured an $825 collared, short-sleeve top paired with $760 matching shorts—a coordinated set that fused timeless pattern with a modern, relaxed silhouette.

Accessorizing the look with oversized black shades, a nude structured handbag, and white sneakers, Davis balanced sophistication with ease, proving you can serve high fashion while keeping it comfortable. Her confident strut and radiant smile added an effortless energy that turned heads and sparked conversation.

The striped Max Mara look, also seen on the runway, offers a playful twist on classic resortwear, perfect for sunny strolls and glamorous getaways alike. The clean lines and monochrome palette give it a polished feel, while the short hem and soft tailoring keep it light and vacation-ready.

Viola’s outing in this ensemble reaffirms her style icon status, as she continues to slay every step of the way—from red carpets to Riviera sidewalks. What do you think of her look?

Shop her style below:

📸: Getty

