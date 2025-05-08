Fashion Bomb Hair: Teyana Taylor’s Hairstylist Lateafa Alvaranga Creates a Timeless MET Gala Hairstyle with Shea Moisture

Teyana Taylor’s hairstylist Lateafa Alvaranga will be crafting a memorable, polished and camera-ready look for the 2025 MET Gala, using a variety of Shea Moisture products to elevate her glam.

“I am excited to be here, and I am even more excited that I’m using Shea Moisture to put this look together for Teyana,” shared Alvaranga. “Today’s inspiration is from an event we did in Los Angeles called “The 15 Percent Pledge.” Similarly, we’ll be doing finger waves to enhance her natural features and show how beautiful she is.”



Alvaranga has been the mastermind behind many of Teyana’s fabulous red-carpet hairstyles, creating iconic moments, and transcending trends. Whether she’s donning a chiseled haircut, or incorporating a bold color and playing with textures, Teyana is always styled to make a statement.

Using a wide assortment of Shea Moisture products, Lateafa can execute Teyana’s Met Gala vision. “Teyana is a visionary, and very creative. She always has the vision in her head, and we just partner to help curate her ideas, and make them a reality.”



With natural ingredients like shea butter, silk protein & Jamaican black castor oil, Shea Moisture products help to strengthen and facilitate hair growth. Whether someone has curly, coily or kinky hair, this hair care brand has the perfect products to achieve the ultimate look.

The Shea Moisture curl mousse will allow Teyana’s stylist to perfect her finger waves, while the Shea Moisture defining and styling gel, will make for a super strong hold. “Shea Moisture is overall a good product, and with these products we’ll be making sure her curls are defined, the hair is holding, and there’s shine as usual because I want to give a fresh hydrated luxury look on the red carpet.”

Teyana Taylor hairstyle will break the mold and set a new standard at this year’s Met Gala. She’s bound to make an unforgettable entrance with her clean and defined finger waves styled Lateafa using Shea Moisture. “I’m going to give it thumbs up all across the board…Shea Moisture is the bomb!” concluded Alvaranga.

