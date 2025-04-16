Brit Eady Appeared on WWHL in a Brown Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress with a Dior Handbag and Christian Louboutin Boots

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Brit Eady made a fashionable debut on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Lives with Andy Cohen slaying in a full animal print look that commanded attention.

The stunning beauty who has been at the center of drama with Kenya Moore during Season 16, addressed the pistol remark she made on a previous episode, and spoke about the incident that occurred at Kenya’s Hair Spa opening that involved explicit postcards being shown of Brit.

To discuss the ongoing controversy, Brit tapped into her primal instincts and opted for a full animal print ensemble. She wore a brown vintage Roberto Cavalli faux doe deer hide cocktail dress, that she layered with a matching cropped fur jacket.

Her brown Christian Dior Gazelle Saddle bag couldn’t have coordinated more perfectly with her outfit. Characterized with a tan leather trim, and gold hardware, her bag had a single flat shoulder strap that featured the brands logo accents.

In addition to her Dior handbag, Brit’s brown Christian Louboutin Goat Hair puck ankle boots were a total showstopper. From her head down to her toes, Brit looked polished as all the colors, textures, patterns and accessories of her ensemble worked harmoniously to create a cohesive look.

We thought Brit’s look was thoughtfully curated, and she definitely put her best fashion foot forward on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction, BravoTV