Claire’s Life: Chatting with Tia Mowry about Her New Overjoyed Collaboration with Albertson’s, Her Bahamian Ancestry, and Making Boss Moves!

So a few weeks ago, I met up with Tia Mowry to discuss her new collaboration with Albertson’s Grocery stores, called Overjoyed:

​Overjoyed focuses on celebrating life’s everyday moments! In addition to a line of delectable sweet treats like brownies, Madeleine pastries, and chocolate infused trail mix, Overjoyed also features decorative vases, candles, and seasonal gifts—set to debut in May 2025.

At her launch event in Los Angeles, Mowry led guests in creating personalized flower arrangements using plants provided by Albertsons, showcasing the brand’s commitment to making daily occasions special.

I also had a chance to interview Tia about making boss moves, her Bahamian ancestry, and what she loves about FBD.

Let me know what you think! And to have us come and cover your event, e-mail Book@clairesulmers.com

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Seroya. Tia wore an ALC top, Cinq a Sept shorts, and Amina Muaddi heels.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What do you think?

Images: Chastity Morgan