The Revolution Led by Latris Latrelle &  FRONT ROW LUXURY EVENT  

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

The Changing Landscape of Lingerie in High Fashion 

Posh Versailles Latris

For decades lingerie has existed in a category separate from haute couture, often relegated to the  private sphere rather than the grand stages of luxury fashion. However, with the rise of luxury  lingerie houses, the narrative is shifting, and no one has championed this transformation more  than Latris Latrelle. As the founder of Front Row Luxury Event & EIC of SHUBA  Magazine, Latris is redefining lingerie’s place in the fashion industry, proving “Intimate  Couture” Deserves the same prestige as high fashion gowns and avant-garde ensembles

From the Boudoir to the Runway: Lingerie as an Art Form 

Historically, lingerie has been viewed as functional yet sensual, Latris argues that it is far more  than that—it is an art form that celebrates the body, craftsmanship, and innovation. Her  runway productions and editorial features place lingerie at the center of fashion, where it  belongs. By merging high fashion elements with intimate apparel, She is pioneering a new  standard that challenges the industry’s outdated categorizations. 

Valentine’s in Versailles: A Landmark Moment for Intimate Couture 

Tamara

A prime example of this revolution is Valentine’s in Versailles, an annual runway event held at  the Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace. Just steps away from the historical palace & infkinces of  Royals , Unlike traditional lingerie showcases, This event elevates intimate couture to the  level of Paris Fashion Week, bringing together: 

• Luxury lingerie houses from around the world 

• Couture craftsmanship infused into intimate apparel 

• A regal, high-fashion setting reminiscent of Versailles’ golden age This event has positioned lingerie brands such as Pretty Posh Lingerie, USA/ France   Siren Intimates, (Ukraine )Parisienne Zimma (UK) , and Soreil Lingerie (Columbia )  

 As leaders in this evolving landscape, proving that lingerie is no longer an afterthought—it is  the main event

In addition to runway productions, Latris uses A powerful media platform to further cement  lingerie’s place in high fashion. Unlike traditional lingerie features, SHUBA integrates intimate 

apparel into high fashion editorials, ensuring that lingerie brands receive the same level of  exposure as luxury fashion houses. 

Key Media Strategies Used by Latris to Elevate Lingerie: 

• Cover Shoots Featuring Lingerie as Couture – Featuring lingerie-clad models in  editorials that blend intimacy with high fashion storytelling

• Cross-Industry Collaborations – Pairing intimate couture brands with luxury  designers, showcasing lingerie as an essential part of fashion innovation

• Global Editorial Recognition – Featuring luxury lingerie houses in major fashion  publications, securing their place in the luxury market

What sets Front Row Luxury Events apart is its multi-faceted approach to runway  production, brand marketing, and editorial visibility. Latrelle’s approach ensures that  lingerie brands don’t just have a show—they have a long-term fashion presence

How Front Row Luxury Events is Changing Fashion Showcasing: 

• Automatic Media Integration – Every designer participating in Front Row Luxury  Events receives guaranteed editorial coverage

• Luxury Content Creation – Instead of simply presenting lingerie on a runway, each  show doubles as a high-production content campaign

• Curated High-Fashion Settings – Lingerie is presented in luxury venues that match  the artistry of couture fashion, ensuring its perception aligns with global luxury  standards

With Latris Latrelle’s strategic vision, lingerie is no longer confined to boudoirs and  department store shelves—it is a cornerstone of luxury fashion. Through her runway  productions, media publications, and partnerships, Coining the term “Intimate Couture “ She  is ensuring that it becomes an industry-defining force.  

 One thing is clear: “Lingerie is no longer a secret—it is the spotlight.” For more updates on luxury lingerie fashion, visit www.shubamagazine.com and follow  @shubamagazine | @frontrowluxuryevent.  

Press Contact: 

latrislatrelle@theprettyposh.com 

Featured designers :Instagram : @Soreil_lingerie @prettyposhlingerie @parisiennezimma  @_thesiren_official_ HAIR: @lilihunt @jodieburns_hair @hairbyvikki_lee @cmhair_x  MUA: @SAJMAHAL @ASMAEMAKEUP @AMAN_DINE_ 

Photography: @Henrique Massano 

MUA: @SAJMAHAL @ASMAEMAKEUP @AMAN_DINE  MUA: @SAJMAHAL @ASMAEMAKEUP @AMAN_DINE 

Related Articles