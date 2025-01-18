Keke Palmer Slays NYC in Plaid Schiaparelli, Turquoise Dior, Metallic Dolce & Gabbbana, and more!

Keke is kicking off 2025 strong! She promoted her film “One of Them Days” in New York in a series of fabulous looks, styled by Zoe Costello.
She first stepped out in a vintage #ChristianDior look from @tabvintage, accessorized by a Chloe bag.
She later hit the sidewalk in a vintage Dolce Gabbana dress from @opulentaddict, a #StellaMcCartney coat, #SaintLaurent heels, and a #Dior bag:
And just yesterday, she posed with her baby boy while doing press in NYC in a #Schiaparelli look.
Images: Getty