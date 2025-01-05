Most Requested: Draya Michele’s Basketball Game Jean Paul Gaultier Iconic Madonna Sweater and Button Jeans

Posted by Claire Sulmers
You ask, we answer, most requested! @valerieb1913 says, “Find the jeans for the people!” @prettyeeer adds, “This sweater has meeeeeeeee in a choke hold!!! Where is it from???” @damayashans types, “deets on tha pants puleeze”

Draya Michele stepped out wearing a $1,340 Jean Paul Gaultier Iconic Madonna sweater and $580 jeans.

A dramatic funnel neck and cheeky additions compete for attention in this cotton-rich sweater inspired by another famous JPG design—the iconic conical bra sported by a majorly en vogue pop diva in the ’90s.

Her jeans feature button details down the front.

Images: Instagram/Reproduction

