Fashion Bomb TV: Interviewing with Olay Principal Scientist Dr. Ro about Their Revolutionary Cleansing Melts

Highlight of 2024: I had the pleasure of visiting Procter & Gamble headquarters in beautiful Cincinnati to discover more about their revolutionary product, Olay Cleansing Melts .The tiny cleanser pad packs a punch—just add water! It lathers up and leaves your skin feeling clean, smooth, and supple!



While at P&G, I spoke with Olay principal scientist Dr. Ro Wilkerson about how the product was created and its myriad benefits, all while learning about the history of the brand and meeting some of the fabulous brains behind it!

Check out our interview below:



Get yours today on Olay.com!

Leave a comment below and on YouTube to receive samples to try!





