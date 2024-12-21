Atlanta Dispatch: Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation in Balmain Black Gold Button Blazer

Pioneering Producer Lashan Browning Received a Proclamation in Fulton County wearing a Balmain Blazer:



Lashan Browning is a trailblazing television industry leader, executive producer and CEO of Antoinette Media, and has made significant contributions to the field of television and film production, enriching audiences and advancing the entertainment industry. The Executive Producer and Show Runner for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Basketball Wives, Cartel Crew, Unfaithful, and many other hit shows, bet on black for the historic event.

Her unparalleled leadership and business acumen should be acknowledged–in style.

Join us in Congratulating Ms.Browning below!

Images: Freddy Yo