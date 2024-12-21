Atlanta Dispatch: Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation in Balmain Black Gold Button Blazer

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Pioneering Producer Lashan Browning Received a Proclamation in Fulton County wearing a Balmain Blazer:

Atlanta Dispatch Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation In Balmain 384a0248


Lashan Browning is a trailblazing television industry leader, executive producer and CEO of Antoinette Media, and has made significant contributions to the field of television and film production, enriching audiences and advancing the entertainment industry. The Executive Producer and Show Runner for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Basketball Wives, Cartel Crew, Unfaithful, and many other hit shows, bet on black for the historic event.

Atlanta Dispatch Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation In Balmain 384a0303

Her unparalleled leadership and business acumen should be acknowledged–in style.

Atlanta Dispatch Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation In Balmain 384a0268

Join us in Congratulating Ms.Browning below!

Atlanta Dispatch Pioneering TV Producer Lashan Browning Receives Fulton County Proclamation In Balmain 384a0525

Images: Freddy Yo

Related Articles