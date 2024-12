Do we have a new Fashion Bomb Couple on the horizon?

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were spied holding hands in Lagos, Nigeria with Chloe in a cover up by Matte Collection and Burna Boy in a vintage Alexander McQueen sweater:

The two got cozy in the club, with Chloe even trying Burna’s necklace on for size.

Chloe’s dress is sold out, but you can grab Burna’s vintage sweater at Vestiaire Collective:

What do you think of this dynamic duo?

Images: The Lagos Paparazzi