Keyshia Cole did the #howdouwantitchallenge wearing a $3,550 Celine red classic Varsity Jacket and $2,700 Bottega Veneta striped Atomic boots.

Her wool jacket has a C Patch on the front and back.

Her striped boots are made of knitted wool, which gives them a sock effect.

