Meeyah Creations Stuns at Birmingham Fashion Week with Essence Collection

Nigerian fashion brand, Meeyah Creations, marked her grand presence at the 2024 Birmingham Fashion Week held in Aston Birmingham, UK, with the showcase of her latest collection, the Essence Collection— a fresh approach to African fashion.

The 2024 Birmingham Fashion Week which held October 26-27, stands tall as a spectacular event that provided a dynamic platform for fashion designers to present their creations to an international audience comprising fashion enthusiasts, fashion students, industry experts and business leaders.

In this competitive and vibrant atmosphere, Meeyah Creations’ Essence Collection stood out, skilfully capturing the spirit of the Yoruba cultural heritage through contemporary designs that celebrated both cultural pride and artistic innovation.

For this collection, the designer dominantly worked with the brocade textile, a fabric steeped in luxury and history. By this careful choice of fabric, it took a bold step away from the more commonly used African textiles, such as Ankara, and instead, embraced a material that has often been associated with opulence in various cultures. Sheer lace fabric and silk, however, also featured in a few of the pieces.

The brocade’s rich texture and intricate patterns, according to Islamiat Aromashodu, CEO/Creative Director, Meeyah Creations, served as the perfect canvas for the collection’s narrative, which seeks to uphold traditional elements while speaking to a global audience.

The collection included evening, playful and everyday wears, as well dresses for special occasions, and each dazzled with color palette ranging widely across purple, blue, gold, black and cream.

Each piece exuded luxury and sophistication.

The runway show was a sight to behold, with models showcasing stylish pieces from the collection, exuding top-notch elegance and poise.

One of the standout pieces was a floor-length vibrant orange brocade dress that captivated the audience with its touch of shimmering gold. The zero-embellished balloon-sleeved dress flowed gracefully down the runway, each step accentuating its bold elegance.

In a couple of other looks, kaftans, boubous and kimonos in bright and also conservative hues, showcased Meeyah Creations’ innovative approach to classic designs.

These Afro-centric pieces had clean lines that gave them a modern touch that brought a fresh perspective to traditional wear, resonating deeply with the show’s audience.

Generally, one standout feature of the collection was the use of customary Yoruba neckline embroidery on most of the pieces. These embroidery were skillfully adapted into each piece, serving as a bridge between the past and the present.

The reaction to Meeyah Creations’ Essence Collection was overwhelmingly positive. Fashion enthusiasts, critics, and industry insiders commended the brand’s ability to blend traditional elegance with modernity. The audience was particularly struck by the designer’s skillful use of fabric. Each piece felt like a statement, embodying the brand’s vision of championing inclusivity and diversity.

The Essence Collection brought together elements of culture and innovation, making each piece a celebration of cultural pride and artistic innovation.

Every single piece was a complete showcase of Meeyah Creation’s dedication to crafting contemporary yet Afro-inspired designs that resonate with the modern woman.