How to Build a Minimalist Wardrobe That’s Functional and Stylish

It’s a question that plagues people daily: What should you wear? The decision depends on several factors like the weather, where you’re going, and what you feel like wearing. Those alone are enough to make your head spin.

If you’re over struggling to decide what to wear, look no further than a minimalist wardrobe. Featuring intentional pieces that all work together, this approach to your closet can make life a lot easier. Here are a few ways to get started on creating one for yourself.

1. Cover Necessities First

When you’re building a wardrobe with minimalism in mind, you’re intentionally avoiding overbuying. That’s a lot more difficult if you fail to start with necessities. These are items you need to have so you can create outfits that fit your everyday life.

Think about your go-to style and what pieces you reach for most. A lot of them are probably things like a winter coat and well-fitting bras. These serve a purpose and ensure you’re comfortable and ready for the day ahead. However, don’t forget about personalized items like bike shorts if you’re an avid biker and period underwear if you menstruate. These tailor your closet to fit your lifestyle and the items you actually need.

Having your bases covered with wardrobe needs sets you up for success long-term. You know you have the core functional items in place, which is one less thing to worry about. And that eases your mind from stressing about whether your wardrobe will work on any given day.

2. Learn Your Style

Personal expression is a huge part of fashion and your sense of style. But that doesn’t mean everyone has the same tastes or preferences. Learning what you like — everything from materials and patterns to shapes and outfit combinations — helps guide your purchases. Those choices ultimately create your wardrobe.

If you’re not drawn to any mainstream style like cottagecore or model-off-duty, that’s OK. There’s a trial-and-error component of fashion that requires a few failures. Eventually, with enough inspiration and effort, you’ll find what works for you.

Once you land on your personal style, you’ll be ready to shop. You’ll know silhouettes and colors you adore and ones that aren’t so flattering. You’ll be confident in your preferences and what you’ll actually wear. That knowledge is key to a minimalist wardrobe because everything aligns with your style and gets worn.

3. Plan Outfits as You Shop

A bright patterned shirt may be appealing for its uniqueness. However, how many times will you really wear it before it gets old? Does it go with other pieces in your wardrobe or do you have to buy other items to make it work? Leaving the shirt behind is best if your answers to those questions don’t reflect your minimalist goals.

Instead, opt for items you can come up with several outfits for off the bat. This thought process builds in a functional approach to any new items you may buy. It can also be a great way to justify more expensive and ethically made pieces. You know that you’ll get good wear out of an item before you buy it, so you can afford to spend a bit more.

If you want to make this process even easier, consider cataloging your closet. Download a wardrobe app to keep track of what you own. You just have to dedicate time to photographing and logging each item. After that, you can easily reference what you have while you shop, making buying smarter that much simpler. Whatever approach you take, shopping logically will help make your wardrobe more cohesive and less wasteful.

4. Go For Sleek and Simple

It’s easy to overthink fashion. You may wonder if you can pull something off or be questioning how good something looks on you. Forgo the struggle of do’s and don’ts by sticking with sleek and simple options.

Throw on your favorite jeans and a white button-down with classic loafers for a chic, minimalist look. Or pair your favorite dress with comfortable heels and a great bag. You can still have fun with your style, just focus on choosing simple options whenever possible. That way, you can get the most out of your wardrobe and have plenty of options at the same time.

If you want to have a bit of fun, choose accessories that switch it up. Unique earrings or funky shoes can elevate even the simplest of outfits. Plus, because they’re small, you won’t be sacrificing much space in your closet. And with the right accessories in place, you can maximize the number of outfits you can create.

5. Avoid Trends

There’s a time, place, and audience for every trend. Some will look great on everyone and others may not be best suited for some people’s style preferences. Regardless, trends prove to be a slippery slope if you’re aiming to have a minimalist wardrobe.

That’s because trend cycles are shorter than ever. With the rise of social media and the tendency of fads to be highly adopted but short-lived, keeping up is hard. It requires frequent shopping trips and regular attention to trend changes. All of those factors don’t add up to a wardrobe that’s long-lasting and functional.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in trends you love. It’s just about finding ones that stand out to you and making them work with your style. Even better if you can commit to wearing the trendier pieces when their popularity ultimately dies out. That way, you’re still getting the most out of your wardrobe and keeping it minimalist in the process.

Minimalist Perfection

Will every outfit be a hit? Probably not. However, implementing a minimalist, functional wardrobe can make missing the mark less common. You may even find yourself excited to get dressed in the morning.