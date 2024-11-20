On the Scene at Governors Awards: Kerry Washington in a Elie Saab Embellished Gown, Jennifer Lopez in a Sequins Zuhair Murad Look, Jurnee Smollett Stuns in a Red Louis Vuitton Dress + More!

Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the 15th annual Governors Awards was star-studded, with celebrities yielding exceptional looks on red carpet.
The evening was unforgettable with Rashida Jones paying tribute to her legendary father Quincy Jones and accepting an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.
In addition to Jones, Juliet Taylor also received an honorary award for her incredible impact to the film industry, and Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were both honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for all their production contributions.
While some stars graciously accepted their awards, others left a lasting impression on the red carpet in their fabulous ensembles.
Ahead, see our TOP 10 best dressed celebs from the Governors Awards red carpet below.
Kerry Washington in Elie Saab
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad
Angelina Jolie in Vintage
Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton
Storm Reid in MarMar Halim
Elle Fanning in Valentino
Jennifer Hudson in Saiid Kobeisy
Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel
Selina Gomez in Ralph Lauren
Danielle Deadwyler in Armani Prive
Photo Credit: Getty Images