On the Scene at Governors Awards: Kerry Washington in a Elie Saab Embellished Gown, Jennifer Lopez in a Sequins Zuhair Murad Look, Jurnee Smollett Stuns in a Red Louis Vuitton Dress + More!

Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the 15th annual Governors Awards was star-studded, with celebrities yielding exceptional looks on red carpet.

The evening was unforgettable with Rashida Jones paying tribute to her legendary father Quincy Jones and accepting an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.

In addition to Jones, Juliet Taylor also received an honorary award for her incredible impact to the film industry, and Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were both honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for all their production contributions.

While some stars graciously accepted their awards, others left a lasting impression on the red carpet in their fabulous ensembles.

Ahead, see our TOP 10 best dressed celebs from the Governors Awards red carpet below.

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Angelina Jolie in Vintage

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

Storm Reid in MarMar Halim

Elle Fanning in Valentino

Jennifer Hudson in Saiid Kobeisy

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel

Selina Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Danielle Deadwyler in Armani Prive

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images