What Do Your Glasses Say About Your Personality?

From thin-wired glasses to tortoiseshell frames and the classic aviator style, fashionistas can choose from different eyeglasses silhouettes and frame patterns. This humble accessory has a kind of transformational power, capable of leveling up your individual style.

Prominent fashion icons like Iris Apfel know this, often donning oversized statement glasses that echo her eccentric character. Figures like Apfel exemplify that glasses do more than enhance vision; they’re an extension of your personality. If you’re on the hunt for new glasses or want to refresh your look, use this guide to help you choose a pair that expresses who you are. Here are four of the most popular glasses styles and what they say about your personality.

Trendy glasses styles and what they say about you

Slim wireframes

Taken straight from mid-2000s romcoms, slim wire-framed glasses are the centerpiece of the snarky corporate secretary fashion trend. Glasses in this style are the go-to for chic dressers who see trends coming from a mile away. They’re always on TikTok, hunting for the next hot accessory. They take fashion cues from stylish influencers like Amelia Gray, and their Spotify Wrapped boasts that they are in the top 1% of listeners for Billie Eilish. Sleek glasses like the Clearly Star or the Oakley OY3003 Flip Kick encapsulate this too-cool-to-care vibe, complete with blue-light filters or progressive lenses. Don’t even bother telling them that they left the sticker on their brand-new librarian-esque frames; they are there for aesthetic purposes à la Bella Hadid.

Clear acetate frames

Clear acetate frames embody a seamless fusion of modernity and timeless elegance. Large, transparent frames like the Westport glasses by Michael Kors suggest a wearer with a penchant for understated sophistication, someone unafraid to embrace the purity of design without sacrificing flair. That’s probably why easygoing celebs like Modern Family’s Ty Burrell love to sport clear frames both off and on the red carpet, though he has been known to wear similarly chunky frames in black, as seen during the cast’s reunion at the SAG Awards 2024. Lovers of this style spend their weekends at the museum or a friend’s art gallery. As purists, they take their coffee black and scoff at anything that’s not from a third-wave artisanal coffee shop.

Tortoiseshell frames

You can never go wrong with tortoiseshell-patterned glasses. Often characterized by warm hues and captivating swirls reminiscent of the reptile for which they’re named, trendy tortoiseshell glasses convey a person grounded in classic sensibilities. At the same time, they’re someone who isn’t afraid of embracing the avant-garde. As seen in styles like the sleek Britt frames by Kam Dhillon and the chunky Thursday from Main and Central, tortoiseshell glasses come in varying silhouettes, so they probably own more than one pair of tortoiseshell spectacles. Moreover, bold prints are the new staples of the “It Girl” style, so you can expect to see a lot of animal prints and textures on tortoiseshell glasses wearers, put together in playful ways.

Cat-eye frames

Cat-eye silhouettes exude femininity and are the frame of choice for individuals who are the life and soul of a party. They love a good bargain, so of course, they have Eyebuydirect’s Kieran frames in both clear pink and orange. They’re partial to thrifted clothing that they rework on their vintage sewing machine passed down from grandma. It’s also no coincidence that the wearer is a cat parent; that’s just their sense of humor. While they may be the life of the party, they also love cozying up at home to read and sip on some herbal tea.

Glasses can tell a lot about the wearer's personality. Whether they gravitate towards transparent frames, tortoiseshell patterns, cat-eye silhouettes, or slim wire frames, glasses are an accessory that can show the world who you are. The next time you shop for a new pair, keep this guide in mind.