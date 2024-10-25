Hanifa Fall/Winter 2024 ‘It Girl’ Collection is a Standout Sensation with Bold Prints & Ribbed Knits

Founder and Designer Anifa Mvuemba is blazing a new trail with her latest Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear brand, Hanifa, and she is forging a new future in the fashion industry with her avant-garde designs.

Entitled “It Girl,” her latest collection consists of a variety of must-have pieces that are characterized with vibrant colors, bold prints and feminine silhouettes. In addition to RTW collection, the Hanifa brand offers stunning bridal wear and handbags.

Mvuemba, who originally launched her collection back in 2012 has come a long way, becoming highly sought after by celebrities and fashionista’s alike.

“Fashion Bomb Daily” was a huge part of Hanifa in the beginning because the platform that Claire Sulmers created put Haifa in the forefront of black woman who is our biggest customer base,” shared Mvuemba. “I always tell Claire, you don’t even know what you did for this brand, and we’ve had so many viral moments because of FBD which I hold that very dare to my heart.”

Inspired by New York City’s concrete jungle, Anifa wanted to center her collection around how diverse and wondrous New York is, which is reflective in her use of animal print and texture.

“Originally we were supposed to have a show for NYFW, but they didn’t give us a date on the calendar,” explained Mvuemba, “So I dead-ed that and decided to do my own thing off calendar and the vibe of the collection was “It-Girl” which speaks to myself as a black woman, and a designer in this difficult industry.”

Despite the lack of diversity and inclusivity at New York Fashion Week, that hasn’t stopped Anifa from making her dreams a reality. From Michelle Obama, and Beyonce to Sarah Jessica Parker and Cardi B, she has undoubtedly created a renowned brand despite the gate-keepers.

“Anifa wears a lot of hats and aside from being a creative, she’s an extraordinary business woman” said Yesmin Anthony, the COO of Hanifa. “That’s one thing I really admire that she’s able to do both really well.“

In the next 5-years, Anifa Mvuemba see’s herself owning a department store that is entirely dedicated to her lifestyle brand. “I want to be as big as a department store but Hanifa everything when you walk in,” she exclaimed. “My God is BIG so why would I think small?“

If you are looking to turn heads and make a fashion statement, then look no further and shop Haifa’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection by clicking here Hanifa.co!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Complimentary Images from Press Release