Claire’s Life: The Femme in Forward Awards featuring Saweetie in Crystal Valdrin Sahiti, Chloe Bailey in a Dolong White Gown, Halle Bailey in Tony Ward, and More!

Happy Sunday!

This past Friday, I attended the Femme it Forward awards! Created by music industry icon Heather Lowery, the event awards men and women in music, giving them their flowers while they can smell them!

Saweetie hosted the event, and kicked off the festivities in a dress by Valdrin Sahiti.

Valdrin Sahiti was a popular choice for the night! Andra Day was a presenter in a velvet cocktail dress by the brand.

Chloe & Halle received the Sisterly Love award, and hit the carpet with Chloe in Tony Ward and Halle in Dolong.

Glorilla received an award in a dress by Retrofete.

And I walked the carpet in a Rick Owens dress and Christian Louboutin heels. I’m still getting used to this red carpet thing. Next time I’ll relax my arms haha.

At any rate, check out a few videos from the event below.

It was a good time !

Who was best dressed?

Stay tuned for more from Claire’s Life in LA!

Images: Getty