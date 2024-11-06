You Ask, We Answer: JLO Posed for Paparazzi in a Camel $4,390 Gucci Cardigan with the matching $890 Wool Shorts

You ask, We Answer: @bizcocheria says, “outfit deets please!!!”
All we gotta say is “Ben who?” Jenny from the block was spied in New York on Sunday to attend a screening of her latest film, “Unstoppable” and we couldn’t get over how amazing she looked.
The actress, singer and business woman who is in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband Ben Affleck, is beginning to look like she’s got her groove back which we love to see.
Opting for a $4,390 Gucci padded wool cardigan with the matching $890 ribbed wool shorts, JLO was right of trend for the fall season.
Her cardigan was embellished with crystals at the collar which added a nice touch of glamour. Made from a ribbed wool that’s intarsia-knitted, her sweater looked so cozy and stylish with a contrasting logo on the side.
She chose to pair her cardigan back with the matching mini shorts that show off her picturesque legs. Her accessories which included brown oversized shades, a chocolate handbag, leather gloves and the most irresistible brown knee high boots, completed her monochromatic ensemble.
On Fashion Bomb daily’s Instagram page, @yolanda.estelle wrote, “Oh she sad she single and back outsiiiiiiiddeeee. 😂” While @marshsomello expressed, “She can do no wrong. Style icon!“
What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?
Photo Credit: Backgrid