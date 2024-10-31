Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2024: Kim Kardashian Becomes an Albino Alligator, Lizzo’s Face Card Doesn’t Decline , & Chloe Bailey Turns into Jessica Rabbit + More!

Happy Halloween!

Celebrities are taking social media by storm in their Halloween costumes this year. From Kim Kardashian who dressed up as an albino alligator to her daughter North West channeling singer H.E.R, the costumes are in full swing.

Lizzo showed us exactly why her face card never declines as she posed in front of Chanel in her face card costume, while Ciara embodied Naomi Campbell from her head down to her toes. CiCi wasn’t the only one tapping into character as Winnie Harlow looked exactly like the legendary Diana Ross during the 70’s.

In addition, Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts allowed us to reminisce on one of our favorite movies “Coming to America” as they dressed up as Lisa McDowell and Prince Akin.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey were also able to partake in the fun on this spooky holiday. Chloe looked sultry as she posed in her Jessica Rabbit costume, while Halle looked dead on actress Halle Berry as she re-created a “Bond girl” moment.

Ahead see some of the best celeb costumes to break the internet. What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Kim Kardashian as a Albino Alligator

North West as H.E.R.

Lizzo as a Face Card

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts – Coming to America

Ciara Channels Naomi Campbell

Winnie Harlow as Diana Ross

Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry

Kylie Jenner as Demi Moore

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction