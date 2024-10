Cardi B headed to meetings in a fall perfect look: a $598 Helsa Studio Bolder Shoulder Long Coat in Gray and a $248 Addi Knit Dress by the brand:

Image: Diggzy/Backgrid

She completed her look with black pumps, black shades, and an Hermes Birkin bag in gray.

Her coat has a double breasted front button closure:

Her dress is comprised of a midweight knit fabric with turtleneck styling:

This look is right up my alley! If you’re feeling it, too, get yours here:

What do you think?