Claire’s Life: Speaking at Ayana Morris’s “Don’t Touch my Hair” Culture Salon in Newark with Mikki Taylor and Misa Hylton

Ayana Morris is a young lady you should know!

The Newark, New Jersey native recently created and curated an exhibit celebrating the beauty and diversity of black hair called “Don’t Touch my Hair.”

To celebrate the launch, she welcomed beauty and fashion icons Mikki Taylor and Misa Hylton, along with yours truly to discuss the importance of representation and freedom of expression when it comes to African American tresses.

For the occasion, Ayana wore a Laquan Smith skirt and Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Essence Magazine Editor at Large Mikki Taylor was a vision in a dress by Newark Native, Marco Hall.

Misa Hylton rocked a look from her collection with Macy’s along with Bottega Veneta orange heels.

And I was feeling Jovani in a strapless velvet number from the brand, along with SybgCo HBIC Black pumps and hair from Ayaba Hair.

Bombshells came to slay in style! Check out a few looks below:

Hairstylist Nikki was radiant in a yellow ensemble.

Bombshell @PerfeklyMPerfek looked bomb in Cartier shades and a look of her design.

I loved being in a room of fabulous, like minded women. It definitely inspired me to start thinking of re-igniting our Convos with Claire series next year!

Keep it locked here for dates!

Images: @Bussafits