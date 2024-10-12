Bomb Brand: Okera Banks Showcases Her Latest Leisure Wear Collection in Houston

Happy Saturday!

A few days ago, I was pleased to host a presentation for Okera Banks’s latest leisure wear collection:

The luxe collection boasts bold animal prints, sleek gold tones, and vibrant mixed metals. Banks is known for her comfortable pieces that can transition from travel to date night, so whether you’re catching flights or making moves in the city, her pieces will help you stay stylish and feel unstoppable.

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Okera Banks!

I added an Alaia belt and clear heels from FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Okera was a vision in a sparkly gold dress with a matching hood.

Take a look at some more style from the event:

Shamaria Noriega posed in a gold dress by Okera Banks.

Candle maker Rica Kendrick Palmer looked bomb in black.

Bombshells Charla Bassey and Mrs. Ries came dress in style.

Through the weekend, Okera Banks is having 10% of all sales go to Target Hunger Houston.

Also, while supplies last, they are giving an exclusive swag bag with purchase.

If you’re in Houston, you can stop by David Peck’s for a trunk show to shop the collection in person!

If you’re elsewhere, add Okera Banks pieces to cart at OkeraBanks.com.

What do you think?

To have Fashion Bomb Daily come and cover an event in your city, email Book@clairesulmers.com

*Special thanks to Muses Kloset:

Images: Shotz by Jayy