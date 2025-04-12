Fashion Bomb Hair: The Pixie Heat™ Cordless Styling Iron Created by Kindra Wright-Horn

Pixie Heat™ has emerged as a game-changer in the world of short hair styling, offering innovative tools specifically designed for pixie cuts. The brand’s flagship product, the Pixie Heat™ Cordless Styling Iron, features a 3/10” tourmaline ceramic plate, three heat settings, and rapid heat-up to 400°F (200°C). Its cordless design, powered by a high-capacity Li-ion battery with USB Type-C fast charging, provides up to 120 minutes of styling freedom, making it ideal for on-the-go use. The iron’s compact size and heat-resistant travel bag further enhance its portability, catering to the unique needs of the pixie community.

The visionary behind Pixie Heat™ is Kindra Wright-Horn, a seasoned hairstylist with over 30 years of experience specializing in short hair. Frustrated by the lack of suitable styling tools for pixie cuts, Kindra embarked on a mission to fill this gap. Her dedication led to the creation of a cordless flat iron tailored for short hairstyles. Kindra’s career includes owning the “JalaMadi Signature Salon” in New Jersey and later establishing “Short Hair Xpress” in Atlanta, focusing exclusively on short hair. Her clientele has included notable figures such as Da Brat and members of the girl group TOTAL, underscoring her influence in the hairstyling industry.

Pixie Heat™ has garnered attention from celebrities and influencers who appreciate its specialized design. Notably, hairstylist Nataki Minix, known for her work with high-profile clients, has been associated with the brand, highlighting its professional appeal. The product’s effectiveness in catering to the styling needs of short hair has made it a favorite among those who embrace the pixie cut lifestyle.

Beyond the styling iron, Pixie Heat™ offers complementary products like the Scalp + Shine Oil, a lightweight blend featuring jojoba, sunflower seed, almond, and lavender oils. This nourishing oil aims to revitalize the scalp, reduce frizz, and protect against heat damage, enhancing the overall health and appearance of pixie cuts. With its commitment to addressing the specific needs of short hair enthusiasts, Pixie Heat™ continues to empower individuals to maintain and celebrate their unique styles.

