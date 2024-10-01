Fashion Bomb News: Beyoncé Becomes the New Face of Levis Latest Denim Campaign

Beyoncé is “giving you high fashion with a simple white tee” as the new covergirl of Levis latest campaign called “Reiimagined.”

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer who also has a song entitled “Levii’s Jeans” on her latest country album, made headlines yesterday when the campaign debuted and left fans in excitement.

Slaying inside of a laundromat setting, Queen B sported a full Levis ensemble including a crop white tee, with blue hip hugging Levis jean’s, and a denim cowboy hat.

Her platinum blonde hair was complimented with loose curls, bringing out her caramel complexion and hazel eyes.

The first chapter of the campaign “Launderette” is a remake of the brand’s iconic 1985 ad that originally featured Nick Kamen strolling inside of a 1950s launderette, and pouring a paper bag of rocks into a washing machine.

Instead of rocks, Beyonce is seen throwing a pale of diamonds into the washing machine along with her Levis jeans directed by Melina Matsoukas.

“I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography,” expressed Beyonce in a Press Release. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me.”

Beyoncé is proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. With her Cécred haircare line, whiskey brand SirDavis, and Levis campaign, she is diversifying and showing off her business acumen.

Photo Credit: @Mason.poole