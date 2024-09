Fenty Hair just touched down in London town with an influencer filled event! Fenty Hair Founder, Rihanna, blessed the occasion in a creamy white off the shoulder Jacquemus coat:

She later removed the coat to reveal a John Galliano SS 06 Dress:

She completed her ensemble with diamond jewelry and custom gold Amina Muaddi heels.

Take a look at her pieces from the runway:

Rihanna looks classic and chic…elite!

What do you thinik?