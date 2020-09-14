2 Chainz Pulled Up to His Birthday Celebration in Atlanta in an Army Truck Wearing A Sequinned Black YSL Shirt and Louis Vuitton Pants, Guest Included Fashion Bomb Daily’s CEO, Claire Sulmers, Jacquees and More

2 Chainz pulled up to his intimate birthday celebration in a black army truck, gifted to him by Kanye West which is said to cost about 1 and a half million dollars! Him and his wife needed a ladder to get down, that’s how you make an unforgettable entrance.

Keeping in the dark, flashy theme, 2 Chainz wore a sparkly black Yves Saint Laurent T-Shirt similar to this $690 Saint Laurent boxy sequined polo shirt.

He wore it with Louis Vuitton’s 2020-21FW grey and black wool pants, which are a collaboration with designer Nigo.

He was complimented by his wife who also dazzled in a $995 Hooded Sequin Tunic Top by Naeem Khan, a $1,450 black and gold Saint Laurent pyramid bag and Guiseppe Zanotti heels.

The guest list included the rapper’s family, close friends, and a few familiar faces, including Fashion Bomb Daily’s CEO Claire Sulmers. She looked amazing as she posed next to the rapper wearing black designer London Couture’s classic cocktail biker romper from The Ivy Showroom. She paired it perfectly with black heeled sandals by YSL.

Jacquees wore a $248 black embroidered sweat shirt by Diesel. Which featured neon green flames on the sleeves.

Music producer Mike Will also wore neon green and black, rocking this $615 oversized Balenciaga T Shirt.

Ming Lee wore a $289 “Angelita” Corset with matching leggings by Alejandro.

If you missed the party, catch some action from the night below.

Images: ATL Pics