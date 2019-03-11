Who Wore it Better? Khloe Kardashian vs. The Clermont Twins in Laquan Smith’s Spring 2018 Mesh Look

Khloe Kardashian stepped out looking snatched and unbothered in Vegas, rocking the same Spring 2018 Laquan Smith Mesh look previously worn by the Clermont Twins. While the Twins let the outfit shine, pairing the look with nude heels, Khloe covered her mid section with a Dior bag. The ensemble debuted in Laquan’s Spring 2018 collection.
The Instagram comments are skewing heavily towards the twins, but I think everyone looks great! Currently on my workout plan so I can think of wearing similar looks in the future!
What say you?
Images: LaQuan Smith