Who Wore it Better? Christina Milian vs Erica Mena in Fashion Nova’s Orange Mesh Long Sleeve Dress

It’s always a great day ladies and gents to talk fashion! On the style radar Fashion Bomb Daily spotted divas Erica Mena and Christina Milian in a bright colored, long sleeve orange mesh dress by one of our favorite brands, Fashion Nova.

While Christian worn nude heels with orange accents, Ms. Mena made her look pop with Jessica Rich heels from FashionBombDailyShop.com.

The form fitting, sheer, over the knee dress definitely turns heads. The mesh material hugs your curves in the perfect places without revealing too much in the process. We spotted this look as a fashion trend in various lengths and colors, we also love the material in nude or black.

Both ladies looked bomb, but who wore it better?

Images: Fashion Nova/ATLPics