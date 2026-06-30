Africa Now Returns to Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann with a Showcase of Contemporary African Fashion: Open Now Until July 8th!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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African fashion is once again taking center stage in Paris.

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Through July 8, Africa Now has returned to Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann for its second edition, transforming the iconic department store into a destination for contemporary African design. Located on the third floor beneath the landmark Coupole, the pop-up features a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, and accessories from 11 designers representing the richness, diversity, and innovation of fashion across the African continent.

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The opening celebration drew an impressive crowd of fashion insiders and tastemakers, including Grammy Award-winning artist Angélique Kidjo, international model Maria Borges, former Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yacé, Chioma Ikokwu, Tenicka B, and Candace Marie, underscoring the growing global interest in African fashion and its influence on luxury retail.

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This year’s edition was curated in collaboration with Adama Paris, CANEX x Tranoï, and Africa Fashion Up x Studio Ka, bringing together a dynamic mix of established labels and rising talent. Designers featured in the showcase include Adama Paris, Ibrahim Fernandez, Sisters of Afrika, Christie Brown, Late For Work, Judy Sanderson, We Are NBO, Vanhu Vamwe, Eric Raisina, Kwiyiah Style, and Talua.

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Angelique Kidjo
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Together, the collections highlight the breadth of African creativity, combining heritage craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, innovative textiles, and modern storytelling. The exhibition reflects the continued rise of African designers on the international fashion stage while offering Paris shoppers the opportunity to discover brands that are helping shape the future of global fashion.

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Africa Now is open through July 8, 2026, at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, located at 40 Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

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Photo Credit: Africa Now / Galeries Lafayette/Henry Boadu

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