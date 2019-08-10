Trend Spotlight: The 60s Hair Flips Are Back As Spotted On Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Zendaya, and More!

In need of some hair inspo? Well, look no further. This revived hairstyle will bring you body and glam with one simple…flip! That’s right the 1960’s hair flips are back and better than ever. This hair trend was popularized by female figures such as Farrah Fawcett and Jacqueline Kennnedy during the 60s. It is funny how trends have a way of coming back full circle these days.

The trend popped off towards the end of 2017 as it was spotted on celebrities such as Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner. The look features flipped ends which gives you vintage glam meets Barbie doll vibes.

Now, this hairstyle started to gain traction again and the influencers and celebrities seem to be feeling it! Kylie Jenner, Kash Doll, Hailey Bieber, and more have been seen rocking the hairstyle and looking bomb while doing so!

Hailey Beiber, hair by @rudilewis

What do you think, Bombshells? Would you rock this look?