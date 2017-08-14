The Top Ten Looks from the 2017 Teen Choice Awards: Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Jackson in Zimmermann, Ryan Destiny in Damir Doma, and More!

The Teen Choice Awards went down last night, and we covered a litany of looks over on the ‘Gram! For those of you who just want the highlights, behold the top 10 looks from the annual awards ceremony:

1. Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier: 7,161 likes



Rita Ora was a vision in a pink Alexandre Vauthier dress, accented by metallic sandals, pink lips, and a pop of yellow hair. This look was playful enough for the occasion, yet still saucy enough to play up her femininity. Jason Rembert does a fabulous job of styling her, and this time was no exception.

2. Ryan Destiny in Damir Doma: 5,749 likes



Vibrant color is key for a show like the Teen Choice Awards! The runway piece is simple in construction, with a cinched waist and a single breasted closure. Haute heels added a fun twist. She slays! Hats off to stylist Scot Louie.

3. Paris Jackson in Zimmermann: 5,142 Likes



Paris Jackson is a beauty, and her good looks were the canvas for this almost ethereal floral Zimmermann dress. Hot!

4. Pepi Sonuga in Lie Sang Bong: 4,162 Likes



Pepi Sonuga was a vision in a butterfly adorned Lie Sang Bong dress. Turquoise heels added an unexpected pop of color.

5. Victoria Justice in Nicolas Jebran: 3,656 Likes



All white was just right for Victoria Justice, who flaunted taut abs in a cut out Nicolas Jebran jumpsuit. This is cool and different. We love it!

6. Zendaya in Ashi Studio: 3,286 likes



Zendaya has been clinging to a sparkly pajama trend as of late! Her choice for the Teen Choice Awards? A sequined stripe set from Ashi Studio, along with Le Silla sandals.

7. Isabela Moner in Sophia Theallet: 3,079 Likes



Law Roach styled Ms. Moner in a Sophie Theallet dress,and cited Betty Boop as an inspiration. We love it and can’t wait to see what this starlet does next!

8. Naya Rivera in Marques Almeida: 2,361 Likes



Naya Rivera gave the Texas tuxedo a twist in a puff sleeved chambray shirt and distressed jeans by Marques Almeida. White pumps and a sparkly belt completed her casual red carpet look.

9. Gabi Demartino in Balmain: 1,948 Likes



Balmain is always a good choice for the carpet. The simple houndstooth dress didn’t need much to shine. Black sandals and studs were the perfect complement.

10. Yara Shahidi in Fear of GOD: 1,855 likes



Red carpet darling Yara Shahidi closes out our list. She went for laid back in red track pants, a sparkly black top, and a Fear of GOD jacket.

See even more looks from the Teen Choice Awards at Instagram.com/FashionBombDaily.

Who had your favorite look of the bunch?