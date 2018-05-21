The Hottest Looks from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with Jlo in Roberto Cavalli, Tyra Banks in Marc Bouwer, Taylor Swift in Atelier Versace, and More!

Loads of celebs hit the red carpet tonight for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. See who brought the heat to the carpet below:

Jlo kept it saucy on the carpet in a signature snakeskin ensemble from Roberto Cavalli’s FW18 collection. Though most comments though the burgundy would’ve been better for the Fall, we can all agree that she looked hot!

Bebe Rexha tapped Christian Siriano for quite the look on the carpet. She was draped in a velvet turtleneck dress with dramatic tulle sleeves. She styled her signature blonde hair into a high bun and had a full glam smokey eye.

Ciara struck a pose in a sheer SS18 Julien Macdonald gown. She showed off her hot leg muscles through the leg slit. She definitely brought this dress to life with her big curls and natural beat. We see those abs, Cici!

Tyra Banks smized as she arrived to the Billboard awards in a velvet LBD by Marc Bouwer with a statement ruffled neckline and sleeves. The pulled back ponytail looked great on her and didn’t conflict with the excessive ruffles. This was an easy statement for Ms. Tyra!

Justine Skye was all smiles outfitted in an Amen Style sheer couture dress with dangling crystal tassels and floral embellished designs. That slick ponytail is everything!

Neyo represented for the Fashion Bomb Men looking dapper in a red Calvin Klein suit, teamed with a brown fedora and red tinted shades. Very suave!

John Legend also hit the carpet in a bee printed Gucci top and monogrammed blazer by the brand. John always looks polished and prepped!

Taylor Swift was a vision as she beamed in a pale pink custom Atelier Versace gown. The dress was covered in florals and embellishment, and featured a high thigh slit—different from what we usually see the songstress in. Pink lips added a nice pizzaz to the look!

It was all about leopard print for Demi Lovato as she graced the carpet in a belted Dior dress. The dress had loads of details from the plunging neck, to the slit, wide sleeves, and a belt. It was a very graceful and feminine choice for Demi.

52, where?! Janet Jackson, who was the ‘Icon Award’ recipient made an entrance with a mint tulle skirt and a white tee, accessorized with a brown belt that was buckled right at her waist to show off her figure.

Who wore your favorite look on the carpet?