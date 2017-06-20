Splurge: Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts Music Video $1,473 Alberta Ferretti Off The Shoulder Midi Dress and $2,325 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals

We gave you the deets on one stunning Rihanna look from the Wild Thoughts video and now we have the info for another! The bad gal sizzled in a $1,473 Alberta Ferretti Off The Shoulder Midi Dress and $2,325 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Her off-the-shoulder dress features a midi length and a sheer bodice and sleeves.

Her gladiator sandals are a part of her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. Can we get a season 2 of this please?!

So hot!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rih’s sandals aren’t for grabs, but you can get her dress here.

Are you feeling her look?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Hot! or Hmm… : Rihanna Out and About in NYC Splurge: Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Pop-up Shop Fenty x Puma $750 Floral Inset Hi-Low Jacquard Parka and $400 Lilac Lace-Up Mules Splurge: Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Photocall $711 Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Bias Cut Stretch Crepe Dress and $1,295 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Indigo Denim and Sequin Strappy Pumps Save vs. Splurge: Rihanna’s Skinny Zipper Jeans + Found! Rihanna’s Undercover Fur Capelet Splurge: Nicole Richie’s Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts Party Alberta Ferretti $770 White Buttoned Epaulette Pure Silk Shirt and $575 White Lace Up Crepe Skirt

  • Instagram

    • Shares