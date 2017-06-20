Splurge: Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts Music Video $1,473 Alberta Ferretti Off The Shoulder Midi Dress and $2,325 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals

We gave you the deets on one stunning Rihanna look from the Wild Thoughts video and now we have the info for another! The bad gal sizzled in a $1,473 Alberta Ferretti Off The Shoulder Midi Dress and $2,325 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Her off-the-shoulder dress features a midi length and a sheer bodice and sleeves.

Her gladiator sandals are a part of her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. Can we get a season 2 of this please?!

So hot!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Rih’s sandals aren’t for grabs, but you can get her dress here.

Are you feeling her look?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:24am PDT