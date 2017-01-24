Splurge: Rihanna’s New York City $635 Vetements x Juicy Couture Cotton Blend Velour Top and $1,050 Embellished Cotton Blend Velour Track Pants

Rihanna kept it cozy in NYC, slipping on a $635 Vetements x Juicy Couture Cotton Blend Velour Top and $1,050 Embellished Cotton Blend Velour Track Pants:

Her velour top is part of the French brand’s Spring 2017 collaboration with Juicy Couture. It boasts a slim fit, funnel neckline, and curved hem.

Her matching sweats feature a high-rise silhouette and Swarovski crystals spelling out the brand’s iconic “Juicy” logo at the back.

I’m from the tri-state area, so I’m all for velour! But the price of these pieces are unbelievable.

If you’re up for the splurge, get Rih’s top here and bottoms here.

Thoughts?