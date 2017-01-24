Splurge: Rihanna’s New York City $635 Vetements x Juicy Couture Cotton Blend Velour Top and $1,050 Embellished Cotton Blend Velour Track Pants

Rihanna kept it cozy in NYC, slipping on a $635 Vetements x Juicy Couture Cotton Blend Velour Top and $1,050 Embellished Cotton Blend Velour Track Pants:

rihanna-leaving-her-dentists-office-in-new-york-juicy

Her velour top is part of the French brand’s Spring 2017 collaboration with Juicy Couture. It boasts a slim fit, funnel neckline, and curved hem.

vetements-juicy-velour-top

Her matching sweats feature a high-rise silhouette and Swarovski crystals spelling out the brand’s iconic “Juicy” logo at the back.

vetements-juicy-velour-pant

I’m from the tri-state area, so I’m all for velour! But the price of these pieces are unbelievable.

rihanna-leaving-her-dentists-office-in-new-york-juicy-1

If you’re up for the splurge, get Rih’s top here and bottoms here.

Thoughts?

rihanna-leaving-her-dentists-office-in-new-york-vetements

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Rihanna's New York City Lucid Footwear Logo T-ShirtSteal: Rihanna’s New York City Lucid Footwear White Logo T-Shirt rihanna-vetements-instagramSplurge: Rihanna’s Instagram Vetements Purple Sexual Fantasies Skirt Rihanna-Monte-Carlo-Balmain-White-Dress-Christian-Louboutin-BootsSplurge: Rihanna’s 2013 Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival Balmain White Pleated and Flared Low Back Dress and Manolo Blahnik Satin Over The Knee Boots 00 Rihanna's New York City GIII Chicago Bulls Bomber Jacket, Annelise Michelson Carnivore Choker, and Acne Generic Girl Distressed Boyfriend JeansGet the Look: Rihanna’s New York City G-III Chicago Bulls Starter Jacket, Annelise Michelson Carnivore Choker, and Acne Generic Girl Distressed Boyfriend Jeans Rihanna's Da Silvano Black Crop Top, Denim Shorts, 3.1 Phillip Lim Blue Mirrored Sunglasses, and New Balance Leather 574 SneakersAccessories Lust: Rihanna’s Da Silvano 3.1 Phillip Lim Blue Sunset Mirrored Sunglasses, Christian Dior Lady Dior Blue Quilted Handbag, Dior Addict Handbag, and New Balance Leather 574 Sneakers

  • Instagram

    • Shares