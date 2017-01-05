Splurge: Kylie Jenner’s Mexico Vacation Marysia Swim Palm Springs Bikini, ElleJay Swim Bikini and Melissa Odabash Zuma Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner enjoyed her first few days of 2017 in Mexico! The entrepreneur and youngest wild-child of the Kardashian/Jenner clan wore a series of revealing swimsuits throughout her vacation.

First she was spied poolside with her best bud Jordyn Woods in a $258 Melissa Odabash Zuma Swimsuit:

The one-piece swimsuit features an exposed front zip, mesh construction and a racer back.

She then flaunted her curves in a Marysia Swim Palm Springs $150 Bikini Top and $148 Matching Bottom:

The Scallop neck bikini top features thick shoulder straps and matching scallop-trimmed bikini bottoms.

Perhaps her most racy swimsuit was the ElleJay Swim $112 Rosa Bikini Top, $92 Daniela Thong Bottom and the $35 Sina Choker.

The black bikini features a white top stitch detail on the top and has a matching pattern on the bikini bottom.

Kylie has definitely been flaunting those curves!

You can splurge on her Marysia Swim Zuma suit here for $258, her Melissa Odabash Palm Springs bikini top here for $150 and bottoms here for $148 and her ElleJay Swim Rosa Top here for $112 and Daniela Bottoms here for $92.

What do you think? Would you purchase Kylie’s collection of bikinis?