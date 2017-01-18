Splurge: Kim Kardashian’s New York City Yeezy Season 3 Cotton Terry Sweatpants

Reality TV personality, fashionista and mogul Kim Kardashian hit the scene stylishly in New York outfitted in a fur coat, a white tee, Yeezy stiletto lace boots and $179 Cotton Terry Sweatpants from her husband’s brand:

kim-kardashian-new-york-city-yeezy-cotton-terry-sweatpants-yeezy-stilleto-boots-tee-fur-coat

Crafted from 100% beige cotton terry, her Yeezy Season 3 sweatpants are styled with a cased elastic waistband and cuffs.

yeezy-cotton-terry-sweatpantsWith a rise of 13″ and 28″ inseam, her pull-on track-pants also feature side welt pockets.

2-yeezy-cotton-terry-sweatpants

She looks absolutely amazing!

Ready to splurge? Cop her sweatpants here.
Thoughts?

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

